What is the on-road price of KTM 65 SX in Anantapur? The on-road price of KTM 65 SX STD in Anantapur is Rs. 6.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 65 SX in Anantapur? The RTO charges for KTM 65 SX STD in Anantapur amount to Rs. 43,760, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Anantapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 65 SX in Anantapur is Rs. 12,295.