What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Hubli? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Hubli is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Hubli? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Hubli amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Hubli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Hubli is Rs. 5,840.