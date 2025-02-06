What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Belgaum? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Belgaum is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Belgaum? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Belgaum amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Belgaum? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Belgaum is Rs. 5,840.