What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Surat? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Surat is Rs. 4.18 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Surat? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Surat amount to Rs. 22,794, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Surat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Surat is Rs. 8,471.