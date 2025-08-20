The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Mangalore is Rs. 4.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Mangalore amount to Rs. 75,904, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Mangalore is Rs. 9,548.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Mangalore are Rs. 15,078, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.