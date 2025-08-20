What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Goa? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Goa is Rs. 4.52 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Goa? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Goa amount to Rs. 56,985, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Goa? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Goa is Rs. 9,164.