The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Goa is Rs. 4.52 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Goa amount to Rs. 56,985, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Goa is Rs. 9,164.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Goa are Rs. 15,078, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.