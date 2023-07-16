Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 3.43 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. Kawasaki KX65 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX65 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 110 which starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Indore and Suzuki DR-Z50 starting at Rs. 2.55 Lakhs in Indore. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX65 STD ₹ 3.43 Lakhs