Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 launched in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why

Kawasaki India has expanded its motorcycle range in the country with the launch of two new adventure bikes. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has introduced the Kawasaki KX65, which is available at a starting price of 3.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki KX65 comes as the most affordable and smallest displacement engine-powered bike in India from the brand. Besides that, the motorcycle brand has also launched the Kawasaki KX112 at 4.87 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a slightly bigger adventure bike joining the models like Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2023, 15:55 PM
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
The Kawasaki KX65 is the smallest and most affordable among the bikes offered by the brand in India. Weighing 60 kg, this adventure motorcycle is powered by a 64 cc liquid0-cooled two-stroke single-cylinder carbureted engine. This engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The adventure bike runs on a 14-inch multi-spoke front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel. For suspension duty, it is equipped with a 33 mm telescopic front fork along with a monoshock rear suspension. Braking duty is performed by disc brakes at the front and rear.

Also Read : Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know

The Kawasaki KX112, on the other hand, is designed for the mid-level offroad segment, claims the manufacturer. Painted in a Lime Green theme, this bike is powered by a 112 cc two-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that comes with exhaust power valves. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. This bike runs on a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel. For suspension duties, the bike gets adjustable 36 mm USD front forks.

Interestingly, none of the Kawasaki motorcycles are road legal in India. Also, being meant for motocross events, they don't get headlights, taillights, turn indicators and rear view mirrors like conventional road-legal motorcycles.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2023, 15:55 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki Kawasaki KX65 Kawasaki KX112

