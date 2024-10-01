Jawa 42 FJ on road price in Ghaziabad starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jawa 42 FJ top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke and the most priced model is Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Mystique Copper.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 42 FJ on road price breakup in Ghaziabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 42 FJ is mainly compared to Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Ghaziabad, Triumph Speed T4 which starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs in Ghaziabad and Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Ghaziabad.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte Spoke ₹ 2.21 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Aurora Green Matte ₹ 2.33 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Cosmo Blue Matte ₹ 2.38 Lakhs Jawa 42 FJ Dual Channel Mystique Copper ₹ 2.38 Lakhs
