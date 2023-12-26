Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price in Sasaram starts from Rs. 1.62 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda Hornet 2.0 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.60 Lakhs in Sasaram.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Honda Hornet 2.0 STD and the most priced model is Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition.
Honda Hornet 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Sasaram for best offers.
Honda Hornet 2.0 on road price breakup in Sasaram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Sasaram, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Sasaram and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Sasaram.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Hornet 2.0 STD ₹ 1.62 Lakhs Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.60 Lakhs
