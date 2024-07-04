HT Auto
Honda Hornet 2.0 & CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 23:32 PM
  • With the Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X joining the BigWing lineup, it marks a significant repositioning of the sub-200 cc models.
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
Honda Two-Wheelers India is now retailing the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X motorcycles via its premium BigWing dealerships. The two-wheeler giant currently retails its premium motorcycle lineup starting with the CB300F, CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, NX500, Transalp XL750, Africa Twin and the like via the BigWing showrooms. With the Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X joining the lineup, it marks a significant repositioning of the sub-200 cc models.

The move is expected to bring more volumes to the Honda BigWing dealerships, which come at a more accessible price point. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at 1.39 lakh, while the CB200X is priced at 1.47 lakh. In contrast, the next most accessible model from the BigWing dealerships is the CB300F priced at 1.70 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda CB200X
Also Read : Activa & Shine help Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to register growth of 60%

The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X share the same underpinnings with power coming from the 18.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor
Honda Hornet 2.0

The Honda Hornet 2.0 was originally launched in 2020 as an upgrade over the 160 cc Hornet. The motorcycle gets a new street-naked design with sharp lines and premium components like USD front forks and LED lights. The motorcycle gets a fully digital instrument cluster, underbelly pan, engine kill switch and single-channel ABS as standard. Power comes from the 184.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike was upgraded in 2023 to meet the latest OBD2 compliance.

The Honda CB200X gets a fairing and knuckle guard for more adventure-oriented styling
Honda CB200X

The Honda CB200X is an adventure-styled motorcycle based on the Hornet 2.0. The bike shares its underpinnings with the latter including the frame and engine, while wearing a semi-fairing, knuckle guards and more. Power on the CB200X comes from the same 184.4 cc engine with USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS.

