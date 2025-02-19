Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh

HT Auto
  • Honda Hornet 2.0 uses a 184.40 cc engine that puts out 16.76 bhp and 15.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the updated OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0. It is priced at 1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is now available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.

What are the cosmetic changes of the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0?

The updated Hornet 2.0 showcases eye-catching new graphics on its body panels, which further emphasize its bold appearance. It is equipped with a complete LED lighting system, providing improved visibility and a commanding presence on the road.

What are the colour schemes of the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0?

2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 is offered in four colour schemes. They are – Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

What powers the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0?

The Hornet 2.0 features a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with a displacement of 184.40 cc, compliant with OBD2B standards. It produces a power output of 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 15.7 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine is coupled with a 5-speed transmission. It is equipped with an Assist & Slipper Clutch, which helps in making the clutch pull lighter and prevents rear-wheel lockup during aggressive downshifting.

What are the features of the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0?

In terms of features, the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 comes with all LED lighting, a USB C charging port to charge mobile devices and a 4.2-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app which allows riders to access navigation support, incoming call alerts, and SMS notifications.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2025, 11:42 AM IST
