Honda Dio 125 on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Orai. The lowest price model Honda Dio 125 on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Orai. The lowest price model is Honda Dio 125 STD and the most priced model is Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Dio 125 dealers and showrooms in Orai for best offers. Honda Dio 125 on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Dio 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Orai, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Orai and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Orai. Variants On-Road Price Honda Dio 125 STD ₹ 97,770 Honda Dio 125 Smart ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs