Hero Xtreme 125R On Road Price in Miryalaguda

95,000 - 99,500*
*On-Road Price
Miryalaguda
Xtreme 125R Price in Miryalaguda

Hero Xtreme 125R on road price in Miryalaguda starts from Rs. 1.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 125R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Miryalaguda. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 125R IBS₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 125R ABS₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 125R Variant Wise Price List in Miryalaguda

IBS
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,000
RTO
7,600
Insurance
2,707
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
(Price not available in Miryalaguda)
1,05,307
ABS
₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
124.7 cc
Hero Xtreme 125R News

The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
27 Jan 2024
The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
24 Jan 2024
From Xtreme 125R to Mavrick 440, Hero MotoCorp has been introducing a host of products in the Indian market that reveal the brand's ambition to grab a chunky pie of the Indian premium two-wheeler market.
From Splendor to Mavrick: Hero MotoCorp gradually unleashing its premium passion
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125R comes re-energising the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment thanks to the premium elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India: Five key highlights
24 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125 looks sharp and has edgy design elements.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India at Hero World 2024, priced at 95,000
23 Jan 2024
Hero Xtreme 125R Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
