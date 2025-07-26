Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which 125cc streetfighter makes more sense?

Honda has officially unveiled the CB125 Hornet in India, targeting the growing segment of stylish 125cc commuter bikes. While prices are yet to be revealed, expected on August 1, it's clear that the CB125 Hornet will go head-to-head with one of the most feature-packed options in the category, the Hero Xtreme 125R . Here’s how the two stack up on paper across specifications, features and hardware:

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Engine and performance

Both bikes fall in the premium 125cc category, but they offer slightly different tuning. The Honda CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It generates 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 125R features a slightly larger 124.7cc engine, paired with the same 5-speed transmission. It produces slightly more power, 11.24 bhp, but at a higher 8,250 rpm, with torque rated at 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Features and technology

Honda is going all-out in terms of features for the CB125 Hornet. It comes with full-LED lighting, a stylish twin-LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth via Honda RoadSync, USB Type-C charging, an engine stop switch, and a side-stand engine cut-off.

Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 125R also gets full-LED lighting and Bluetooth support via a digital display, but it uses a simpler digital cluster compared to Honda’s TFT unit. However, it scores with a segment-first single-channel ABS, enhancing safety.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Suspension and braking

Suspension setup and braking performance are key differentiators. The CB125 Hornet features segment-first golden USD front forks and a 5-step adjustable mono-shock. Braking is handled by a 240mm petal disc up front and a 130mm drum at the rear. It rides on wide tubeless tyres with an 80/100-17 section at the front and a 110/80-17 section at the rear.

In contrast, the Hero Xtreme 125R uses 37mm conventional telescopic forks and a hydraulic monoshock. It also gets a 240mm unit up front, but surprisingly, it’s a drum brake instead of a disc. It runs on slightly wider tyres, 90/90-17 at the front and 120/80-17 at the rear.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Price and value

The Hero Xtreme 125R is priced starting at ₹98,000 (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable premium 125cc bikes in the country. On the other hand, Honda has not yet revealed the price of the CB125 Hornet, but it’s likely to be in the same ballpark, perhaps with a slight premium considering its feature set.

If you're looking for aggressive styling, premium hardware like USD forks and a modern TFT display, the Honda CB125 Hornet appears to offer more for the enthusiast. On the other hand, if safety, affordability, and proven reliability are your top priorities, the Hero Xtreme 125R holds its ground strongly with ABS and a lower price tag. The final verdict will depend heavily on the CB125 Hornet’s pricing. Stay tuned for the official announcement on August 1.

