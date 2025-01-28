Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 on road price in Chittorgarh starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom 160 dealers and showrooms in Chittorgarh for best offers.
Hero Xoom 160 on road price breakup in Chittorgarh includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom 160 is mainly compared to TVS iQube which starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Chittorgarh, Yamaha Aerox 155 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Chittorgarh and Vespa S 125 starting at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs in Chittorgarh.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom 160 ZX ₹ 1.72 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price