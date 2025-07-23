HF Deluxe ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Front Right View
View all Images

HERO HF Deluxe Pro

₹73,550**Ex-showroom price
EMI @ ₹1491/month
Get EMI Offers
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Price:

Hero HF Deluxe Pro is priced at Rs. 73,550 (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

The Hero HF Deluxe Pro is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

Hero HF Deluxe Pro rivals are Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Star City Plus.

HF Deluxe Pro Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 109.0 cc

HF Deluxe Pro: 97.2 cc

Power

Category Average: 8.47 ps

HF Deluxe Pro: 8.0 ps

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with HF Deluxe Pro.
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

77,176 - 80,176
HF Deluxe ProvsSplendor Plus

Hero Passion Plus

79,901 - 81,651
HF Deluxe ProvsPassion Plus

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

81,001 - 86,051
HF Deluxe ProvsSplendor Plus XTEC

Bajaj Platina 110

71,558 - 74,214
HF Deluxe ProvsPlatina 110

Honda CD 110 Dream

76,401
HF Deluxe ProvsCD 110 Dream

TVS Star City Plus

76,791 - 79,791
HF Deluxe ProvsStar City Plus

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Variants

Hero HF Deluxe Pro price starts at ₹ 73,550 .
1 Variant Available
HF Deluxe Pro STD₹73,550*
97.2 cc
Seat Type: Single
i3s Technology
Instrument Console: Digital
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro Images

3 images
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Specifications and Features

Max Power8 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Hero HF Deluxe Pro comparison with similar bikes

Hero HF Deluxe Pro
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
Bajaj Platina 110
Honda CD 110 Dream
TVS Star City Plus
Bajaj CT110
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Honda Shine 100
₹73,550*
₹77,176*
₹79,901*
₹81,001*
₹71,558*
₹76,401*
₹76,791*
₹70,176*
₹68,890*
₹68,077*
₹66,900*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
37 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
Power
8 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Length
1982 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
2044 mm
Length
1984 mm
Length
1998 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1995 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
Popular Hero Bikes

Hero HF Deluxe Pro EMI

Select Variant:
STD
97.2 cc | 8 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹ 73,550*
STD
97.2 cc | 8 PS @ 8000 rpm
₹73,550*
EMI ₹1333.31/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Commuter Bikes
Commuter Bikes Under 80000
Upcoming Commuter Bikes

Hero HF Deluxe Pro FAQs

Which is the top variant of Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Hero HF Deluxe Pro?

The Hero HF Deluxe Pro boasts a 97.2 cc engine, generating a max power of 8 PS.

How many variants does the Hero HF Deluxe Pro have, and what is the price range?

The Hero HF Deluxe Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,550 (ex-showroom).

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Keeway RR 300

₹1.99 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 125

₹1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 175

₹1.26 Lakhs
EMotorad Ranger

₹55,999
Yamaha FZ X Hybrid

₹1.5 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹2.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

₹12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Forza350

₹3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
