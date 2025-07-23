Hero HF Deluxe Pro is priced at Rs. 73,550 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Hero HF Deluxe Pro is available in 1 variant - STD.
Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes in petrol engine options, comes with 97.2 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Hero HF Deluxe Pro rivals are Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Passion Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Star City Plus.
Category Average: 109.0 cc
HF Deluxe Pro: 97.2 cc
Category Average: 8.47 ps
HF Deluxe Pro: 8.0 ps
|Max Power
|8 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|97.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Hero HF Deluxe Pro
₹73,550*
₹77,176*
₹79,901*
₹81,001*
₹71,558*
₹76,401*
₹76,791*
₹70,176*
₹68,890*
₹68,077*
₹66,900*
User Rating
-
User Rating
45 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
37 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
Power
8 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.79 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
11.8 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
9.30 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
9.81 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
10.8 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
115.45 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
124.4 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
119 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Length
1982 mm
Length
2000 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
2044 mm
Length
1984 mm
Length
1998 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
2042 mm
Length
1995 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Hero HF Deluxe Pro comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Hero HF Deluxe Pro boasts a 97.2 cc engine, generating a max power of 8 PS.
The Hero HF Deluxe Pro offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 73,550 (ex-showroom).
