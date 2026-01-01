hamburger icon
EMotorad X1 Limited Edition

61,838*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
X1 Limited Edition

X1 Limited Edition Prices

The X1 Limited Edition, is priced at ₹61,838 (ex-showroom).

X1 Limited Edition Range

The X1 Limited Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X1 Limited Edition Colours

The X1 Limited Edition is available in 3 colour options: Ocean Blue, Black And Red, Bumblebee Yellow.

X1 Limited Edition Battery & Range

X1 Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the X1 Limited Edition include the EMotorad X2 priced ₹28 Thousands and the Hero Lectro H3 priced between ₹28 Thousands - 31 Thousands.

X1 Limited Edition Specs & Features

The X1 Limited Edition has Riding Modes and Charging at Home.

EMotorad X1 Limited Edition Price

X1 Limited Edition

₹ 61,838*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,999
RTO
2,920
Insurance
30,919
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,838
EMI@1,329/mo
EMotorad X1 Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Height
1050 mm
Width
670 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 - 2.1 Rear :-2.75 - 2.1
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
35 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
Single Speed
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Front Suspension with 100 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
LCD Display

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh
Headlight
LED
EMotorad X1 Limited Edition EMI
EMI1,196 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,654
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,654
Interest Amount
16,119
Payable Amount
71,773

EMotorad X1 other Variants

X1 STD

₹ 27,870*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,999
Insurance
2,871
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,870
EMI@599/mo
EMotorad X1 Alternatives

EMotorad X2

EMotorad X2

27,999Ex-Showroom
X1vsX2
Hero Lectro H3

Hero Lectro H3

27,999 - 30,999Ex-Showroom
X1vsH3
Felidae Electric Maven

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000Ex-Showroom
X1vsMaven
Hero Lectro H5

Hero Lectro H5

28,999 - 31,999Ex-Showroom
X1vsH5
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999Ex-Showroom
X1vsX3
EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

34,999Ex-Showroom
X1vsLegend 07

