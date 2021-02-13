HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesDetel EVVeeruOn Road Price in Mumbai

Detel EV Veeru On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Detel EV Veeru Front Left View
1/1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
70,000*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Veeru Price in Mumbai

Detel EV Veeru on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 77,590. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Detel EV Veeru STD₹ 77,590
...Read More

Detel EV Veeru Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 77,595*On-Road Price
25 Km
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,000
RTO
5,600
Insurance
1,995
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
77,595
EMI@1,668/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Detel EV Veeru Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 72,490
Check Latest Offers
e-Luna Price in Mumbai
Hayasa Nirbhar

Hayasa Nirbhar

65,550
Check Latest Offers
Nirbhar Price in Mumbai
UPCOMING
TVS XL EV

TVS XL EV

60,000 - 70,000
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Dual

Okinawa Dual

58,992
Check Latest Offers
Dual Price in Mumbai
Fidato Evtech Loder

Fidato Evtech Loder

83,490
Check Latest Offers
Loder Price in Mumbai
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
Check Latest Offers
Hope Price in Mumbai

News

Detal is yet to share the technical details of the models which will be launched in the Indian market later this year.
Detel Easy Plus affordable electric scooter revealed in India
13 Feb 2021
The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
Bharat Mobility 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed, promises 84 km per kg
19 Jan 2025
The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is powered by a 698 cc parallel-twin engine.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha builds hopes for Indian off-road enthusiasts with Tenere 700 ADV
18 Jan 2025
The newly launched Ferrato Defy 22 offers a claimed range of up to 80 km.
Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Auto Expo 2025: Ferrato Defy 22 electric scooter launched at 1 lakh
18 Jan 2025
The TVS RTSx concept features the company's newly developed RT-XD4 engine which was first showcased at the TVS Motosoul 2024
TVS RTSx concept showcased at Auto Expo 2025, features the new RT-XD4 300cc engine. Check details
18 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025
E Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric car, debuts at Auto Expo 2025
17 Jan 2025
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Detel EV Veeru FAQs

The on-road price of Detel EV Veeru STD in Mumbai is Rs. 77,595, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Detel EV Veeru STD in Mumbai amount to Rs. 5,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Detel EV Veeru in Mumbai is Rs. 1,573.
The insurance charges for Detel EV Veeru STD in Mumbai are Rs. 1,995, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

21.1 - 25.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

22.95 - 26.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

86,900
Check Latest Offers
Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.76 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

KTM 390 Adventure 2025

KTM 390 Adventure 2025

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Xtreme 400S

Hero Xtreme 400S

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details