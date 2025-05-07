Benelli TRK 502 Price:
Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 502?
The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.
What are the Benelli TRK 502 colour options?
Benelli TRK 502 Price:
Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 502?
The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.
What are the Benelli TRK 502 colour options?
Benelli TRK 502 comes in five colour options: Yellow, Green, Grey, Black, White.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli TRK 502?
Benelli TRK 502 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Benelli TRK 502?
Benelli TRK 502 rivals are Honda NX500, Kawasaki Versys 650, Moto Morini X-Cape, CFMoto 650GT.
What is the mileage of Benelli TRK 502?
Benelli TRK 502 comes with a mileage of 30.16 kmpl (Company claimed).