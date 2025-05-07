TRK 502PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Benelli TRK 502 Front Left View
View all Images

BENELLI TRK 502

Launched in Jan 2021

Review & Win ₹2000
₹6.2 - 6.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

TRK 502 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 649.0 cc

TRK 502: 500.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.37 kmpl

TRK 502: 30.16 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 57.07 ps

TRK 502: 47.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 182.0 kmph

TRK 502: 160.0 kmph

View all TRK 502 Specs and Features

Benelli TRK 502 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at ₹6.20 lakh with new features & hardware
Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out

Benelli TRK 502 Price:

Benelli TRK 502 is priced between Rs. 6.2 - 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli TRK 502?

The Benelli TRK 502 is available in 3 variants - STD, X, X Limited Edition.

What are the Benelli TRK 502 colour options?

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with TRK 502.
VS
Benelli TRK 502
Honda NX500
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left View
View more
Tap here to expand
Benelli TRK 502 Variants
Benelli TRK 502 price starts at ₹ 6.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 6.85 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Read More
3 Variants Available
TRK 502 STD₹6.2 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
TRK 502 X₹6.7 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers
TRK 502 X Limited Edition₹6.85 Lakhs*
500 cc
160 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Body Graphics
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Benelli TRK 502 Images

9 images
View All TRK 502 Images

Benelli TRK 502 Colours

Benelli TRK 502 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Yellow
Green
Grey
Black
White

Benelli TRK 502 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.5 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque46 Nm
Mileage30.16 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine500.0 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all TRK 502 specs and features

Benelli TRK 502 comparison with similar bikes

Benelli TRK 502
Honda NX500
Moto Morini X-Cape
CFMoto 650MT
CFMoto 650GT
₹6.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.29 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.59 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
47.5 PS
Power
47.5 PS
Power
60.8 PS
Power
70.70 PS
Power
62.54 PS
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
43 Nm
Torque
54 Nm
Torque
62 Nm
Torque
58.5 Nm
Engine
500 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649.3 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Kerb Weight
218 Kg
Kerb Weight
226 Kg
Length
2220 mm
Length
2165 mm
Length
2200 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
Currently viewingTRK 502 vs NX500TRK 502 vs X-CapeTRK 502 vs 650MTTRK 502 vs 650GT
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
R , R Superbikes, Arjan Garh
Plot No 541/542 M G Road, Near Arjanghar Metro station Pillar No 184/185,Aya Nagar,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9999537577
See All Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Popular Benelli Bikes

View all Benelli Bikes
View all Upcoming Benelli Bikes

Benelli TRK 502 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 6.2 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹6.2 Lakhs*
X
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹6.7 Lakhs*
X Limited Edition
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹6.85 Lakhs*
EMI ₹10866.21/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Adventure Tourer Bikes
Adventure Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Adventure Tourer Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesBenelli BikesBenelli TRK 502