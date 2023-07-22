In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or CFMoto 650GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, 650GT engine makes power & torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours.
CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours.
The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl.
The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
