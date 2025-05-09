What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 middleweight adventure tourer has been launched in India with a range of updates and new features. The motorcycle arrives in two variants, and the updates come with a price hike. The TRK 502 is priced at ₹6.20 lakh, while the TRK 502X variant is listed at ₹6.70 lakh (both ex-showroom). While Benelli has added features such as a new TFT console and TPMS, the TRK 502 further brings a few mechanical changes that round up the package. If you are interested in the 2025 Benelli TRK 502, here are the key highlights that you should consider: