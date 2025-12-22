NTF Group Recognised as North India Best Employer Brand 2025

New Delhi | 22 December 2025 — NTF Group, a leading Indian mobility and automotive-components manufacturer, has been recognised with the North India Best Employer Brand Award 2025 , acknowledging the organisation’s sustained commitment to a people-first culture, leadership excellence, workplace wellbeing and long-term talent development.

The award was presented at the North India regional round of the Employer Branding Awards, held on 19 December 2025 at The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi.

The North India Best Employer Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate strong employer-brand strategy, meaningful employee engagement and inclusive workplace practices. For NTF Group, the recognition reflects years of focused investment in safety-first manufacturing systems, structured workflows and continuous learning pathways designed to prepare its workforce for the future of mobility and advanced manufacturing.

Founded over four decades ago, NTF Group has evolved into an end-to-end mobility solutions provider with capabilities spanning design, engineering, advanced composites, precision moulding and full-scale manufacturing for leading OEMs. Alongside technology partnerships and manufacturing excellence, NTF has embedded people-centric systems that prioritise safety, skill development and operational discipline—creating an environment where employees can grow, contribute and take ownership.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Naveen Jain, Managing Director, NTF Group, said:

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects the everyday efforts of our people—on the shop floor, in engineering and design, and across our offices. At NTF, building a people-first culture is not a one-time initiative; it is a continuous commitment. When employees feel valued, safe and empowered to learn, excellence follows naturally. This award reinforces our belief that investing in people is the most sustainable way to build a strong organisation."

The award jury highlighted several people-focused pillars that NTF Group has institutionalised across its operations:

People-first culture and engagement: sustained internal communication, structured skilling programs and cross-functional development initiatives that enable shop-floor and production teams to progress into higher-value roles.

Leadership values and long-term talent development: active mentorship from senior leadership and continuous investment in technical, behavioural and managerial capability building across plants and offices.

Integrity, inclusivity and safety: strong adherence to safety protocols, structured workflows and compliance systems that protect employees while ensuring consistent quality and operational reliability.

Reflecting on the future, Mr. Naman Jain, Director, NTF Group, added:

“The mobility and automotive sector is evolving rapidly, and organisations that grow with their people will lead the future. At NTF, we are focused on building clear career pathways, practical on-the-job learning opportunities and a leadership culture that listens and responds. This recognition affirms that combining advanced manufacturing with strong people practices is helping us build a resilient and future-ready workforce."

The Employer Branding Awards regional rounds celebrate employer-brand leadership across India, bringing together organisations from manufacturing, services and technology sectors to recognise best-in-class people practices.

About NTF Group

NTF Group is a multi-decade Indian mobility and manufacturing group delivering end-to-end automotive solutions—from design, engineering and advanced composites to precision moulding and full-scale manufacturing. The group partners with leading OEMs and mobility customers, driven by a strong emphasis on quality, process discipline, safety and collaborative technology partnerships.

For more information, visit www.ntfholding.com

Media Contact:

Mahanam Dhabale,

Corporate Communications Team

NTF Group

Email: communications@ntfholding.com

Website: www.ntfholding.com

