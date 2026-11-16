Punjab’s textile expansion plans could open doors for technical materials

Punjab's textile industry has an established manufacturing and export base, and the state's Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026 seeks to encourage expansion into specialised textile segments. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state's textile ecosystem covers cotton cultivation, spinning, yarn production, fabric manufacturing, weaving, processing, garment production and exports.

The government has identified technical textiles, industrial textiles, medical textiles, protective textiles and geotextiles as areas for expansion. Sustainable fibres, smart fabrics, functional materials and high-performance sportswear are also among the segments highlighted. These categories indicate an effort to move beyond conventional fabric and apparel production towards more specialised products.

Some of these segments may be relevant to the wider automotive manufacturing ecosystem, particularly where manufacturers use specialised materials. However, the information provided does not specifically identify automotive textiles as a target segment, nor does it detail any planned investment in vehicle interiors, components or other automotive applications. The potential connection should therefore be seen as an area for further development, not as an announced project.

Punjab's existing textile base could provide a foundation for such diversification. Mann said Ludhiana is north India's largest knitwear and apparel cluster and accounts for around 90% of India's woollen knitwear production and nearly 65% of the country's hosiery production. The state exported more than $1.2 billion worth of textile and apparel products in FY2024-25, according to the chief minister.

The policy was prepared after consultations with stakeholders and focuses on infrastructure development, reliable power supply, skill development, innovation and export promotion. These priorities will be important for manufacturers looking to upgrade production and enter specialised markets.

For automotive applications, the development of technical and functional materials would require product-specific capabilities, testing and links with potential buyers. The supplied information does not provide details of such collaborations or standards.

Punjab's next challenge will be to convert its existing textile strength into a wider range of higher-value products. The extent of diversification will depend on investment, manufacturing capability and market demand, rather than the identification of new segments alone.

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