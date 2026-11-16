Punjab policy seeks to link industrial expansion with skilled manufacturing jobs

Punjab's new industrial policy seeks to increase employment by attracting investment in manufacturing and engineering, alongside technology-based businesses and other sectors. The approach could create opportunities across the state's industrial ecosystem, including businesses linked to machinery, steel and auto components.

Punjab’s new industrial policy aims to boost employment by attracting investment in manufacturing, engineering, electric vehicles and technology-based businesses. It also supports upgrades to existing industrial units and broadens access to employment subsidies.

The policy identifies manufacturing and engineering as areas where investment could expand production capacity and improve technical capabilities. Machinery, steel, auto components and other industrial products are among the segments highlighted. For the automotive supply chain, investment in component manufacturing could create demand for workers with technical and production skills, although the policy information does not provide a separate job target for the sector.

Electric vehicles are also among the sectors identified for investment. The expansion of activity in this area could create opportunities for suppliers and workers with relevant technical training. However, the source material does not specify proposed EV manufacturing capacity, the number of projects planned or the expected number of jobs in this segment.

The government's employment approach extends beyond new factories. The policy is intended to support the modernisation and expansion of existing industrial units as well. Businesses could upgrade machinery, increase production capacity and introduce new production lines. Such investments may change workforce requirements and create demand for additional technical capabilities.

The policy has also reduced the investment and employee-number thresholds for eligibility for employment subsidies. Industries will still need to meet the applicable rules and conditions to receive the benefits. This change is intended to make the incentives accessible to a wider group of eligible businesses.

New manufacturing facilities can create direct jobs, while also generating work in transport, handling, packaging and other services. The extent of these opportunities will depend on how many projects move into production and the scale of their operations.

For the automotive industry, the policy's impact will need to be measured through actual hiring, expansion of component manufacturing and the number of projects that become operational. Training workers to meet changing production requirements will be essential to ensuring that investment translates into sustained employment.

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