Category Average: 451.0 cc
Leoncino 500: 500.0 cc
Category Average: 29.26 kmpl
Leoncino 500: 23.0 kmpl
Category Average: 36.71 ps
Leoncino 500: 47.5 ps
Category Average: 147.0 kmph
Leoncino 500: 170.0 kmph
Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced between Rs. 4.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variants - Silver, Red.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in two colour options: Red, Steel Grey.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Benelli Leoncino 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Honda Rebel 500, Keeway V302C, BMW CE-02.
Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a mileage of 23.0 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|47.5 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|46 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|500.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|170 Kmph
Benelli Leoncino 500
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
₹4.49 Lakhs*
Power
47.5 PS
Power
45 PS
Power
46.22 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Power
11 kW
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Engine
500 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
298 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Length
2160 mm
Length
2250 mm
Length
2205 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
1970 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Popular Benelli Bikes
