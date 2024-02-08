Leoncino 500PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Benelli Leoncino 500
BENELLI Leoncino 500

₹4.99 Lakhs* Onwards
Leoncino 500 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 451.0 cc

Leoncino 500: 500.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 29.26 kmpl

Leoncino 500: 23.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 36.71 ps

Leoncino 500: 47.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 147.0 kmph

Leoncino 500: 170.0 kmph

Benelli Leoncino 500 Latest Update

Latest News:

Benelli-Keeway drops prices of Leoncino 500, K300 N & 502C. Check out new prices
What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications

Benelli Leoncino 500 Price:

Benelli Leoncino 500 is priced between Rs. 4.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Benelli Leoncino 500?

The Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in 2 variants - Silver, Red.

What are the Benelli Leoncino 500 colour options?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in two colour options: Red, Steel Grey.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 500.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 rivals are Kawasaki Eliminator, Honda Rebel 500, Keeway V302C, BMW CE-02.

What is the mileage of Benelli Leoncino 500?

Benelli Leoncino 500 comes with a mileage of 23.0 kmpl (Company claimed).

Benelli Leoncino 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
Benelli Leoncino 500 Variants
Benelli Leoncino 500 price starts at ₹ 4.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 4.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Leoncino 500 Silver₹4.99 Lakhs*
500 cc
170 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
Leoncino 500 Red₹4.99 Lakhs*
500 cc
170 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Benelli Leoncino 500 Images

11 images
Benelli Leoncino 500 Colours

Benelli Leoncino 500 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Steel grey

Benelli Leoncino 500 Specifications and Features

Max Power47.5 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque46 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage23.0 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine500.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed170 Kmph
Benelli Leoncino 500 comparison with similar bikes

Benelli Leoncino 500
Kawasaki Eliminator
Honda Rebel 500
Keeway V302C
BMW CE-02
₹4.99 Lakhs*
₹5.62 Lakhs*
₹5.12 Lakhs*
₹4.29 Lakhs*
₹4.49 Lakhs*
Power
47.5 PS
Power
45 PS
Power
46.22 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Power
11 kW
Torque
46 Nm
Torque
42.6 Nm
Torque
43.3 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Engine
500 cc
Engine
451 cc
Engine
471 cc
Engine
298 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Kerb Weight
176 kg
Kerb Weight
191 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Length
2160 mm
Length
2250 mm
Length
2205 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
1970 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Benelli Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
R , R Superbikes, Arjan Garh
Plot No 541/542 M G Road, Near Arjanghar Metro station Pillar No 184/185,Aya Nagar,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9999537577
Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli Leoncino 500 EMI

Select Variant:
Silver
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*
Silver
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹4.99 Lakhs*
Red
500 cc | 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹4.99 Lakhs*
EMI ₹8854.36/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

