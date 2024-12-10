What is the on-road price of Bajaj Freedom in Bellary? The on-road price of Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Bellary is Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom in Bellary? The RTO charges for Bajaj Freedom Disc LED in Bellary amount to Rs. 21,976, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Bellary? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Freedom in Bellary is Rs. 2,199.