In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus ES and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e and Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
ES vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Es
|Gla
|Brand
|Lexus
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Range
|580 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|74.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)
|-