|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1620 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|22.58
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
|161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|2.5L A25A-FXS I4
|1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|1129
|-
|Battery
|1.6 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 244.8 Volt, 46.5 kg Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|-
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Max Engine Performance
|215 bhp
|-
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Petrol
|Max Motor Performance
|118 bhp @ 88 rpm, 202 Nm
|-
|Engine
|2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹64,99,523
|₹49,29,180
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹56,55,000
|₹43,60,000
|RTO
|₹5,94,500
|₹4,42,330
|Insurance
|₹2,49,523
|₹1,26,550
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹300
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,39,700
|₹1,05,947