Lexus ES 350h: 5 things to know before putting your money down

Lexus India has introduced the updated ES 350h luxury sedan at a starting price of ₹66.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model brings a larger body, redesigned exterior, upgraded cabin technology and expanded safety equipment, while continuing with its self-charging hybrid powertrain. It takes on rivals including the BMW 5 Series LWB, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6.

1. Two variants

The updated Lexus ES 350h is offered in two trims. The entry-level Exquisite variant is priced at ₹66.10 lakh, while the range-topping Luxury variant costs ₹71.10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. With this update, Lexus aims to strengthen its position in the premium executive sedan segment.

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2. Larger dimensions and a redesigned exterior

The latest ES is noticeably bigger than the model it replaces. It is 165 mm longer, 55 mm wider and up to 115 mm taller, while the wheelbase has grown by 80 mm. The increase in size is expected to improve interior room, especially for passengers in the second row.

The styling has also been revised throughout. At the front, the traditional spindle grille has been replaced by a spindle-shaped body-coloured fascia paired with slim L-shaped LED headlamps. The side profile features flush-fitting door handles, newly designed alloy wheels and a coupe-inspired roofline. A full-width LED light bar at the rear completes the updated look.

3. More technology inside the cabin

The interior receives a completely redesigned dashboard centred around a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Lexus has also introduced Hidden Tech switches that remain concealed until the vehicle is powered on.

Features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, connected-car technology, and a panoramic sunroof. Buyers opting for the Luxury variant also get a Mark Levinson premium audio system.

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4. Expanded safety and driver assistance

The ES 350h comes equipped with the Lexus Safety System+, which includes several advanced driver assistance features. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, a Pre-Collision Safety System, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Monitor and Automatic High Beam.

Additional safety equipment includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control and a 360-degree camera.

5. Self-charging hybrid remains exclusive

Power comes from a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with Lexus' fifth-generation self-charging hybrid system. The combined output stands at 243 bhp, with power sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

Lexus says the updated hybrid system delivers smoother acceleration, improved refinement and better efficiency than before. Unlike the BMW 5 Series LWB, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6, the ES 350h is sold exclusively with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, giving it a distinct offering in the luxury sedan segment.

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