Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric vs Lexus ES: Which luxury sedan offers more for buyers?

Luxury sedan buyers now have more electrified choices than ever before. Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-electric CLA in India, while Lexus has expanded the ES range with an updated self-charging hybrid and a new battery-electric version. Although they target premium buyers, the two models differ significantly in their approach to performance, technology and driving range. Here's a closer look at how they stack up:

Price comparison

Mercedes-Benz has priced the CLA Electric between ₹55 lakh and ₹64 lakh, depending on the variant.

Lexus positions the ES 350h higher, with prices starting at ₹66.10 lakh and extending to ₹71.10 lakh. The all-electric ES 500e sits at the top of the range with a price tag of ₹89.99 lakh.

Specifications Comparison Lexus ES Mercedes-Benz CLA Engine 2487.0 cc N/A Transmission Automatic Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Electric Electric Check detailed comparison

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Powertrain choices

Mercedes-Benz offers the CLA exclusively as an electric vehicle in India. The entry-level CLA 200 develops 218 bhp and 335 Nm, while the CLA 250+ produces 268 bhp and the same torque figure. The latter is available in Long Range and Launch Edition variants.

Lexus, meanwhile, gives buyers two distinct options. The ES 350h continues with a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with the brand's fifth-generation self-charging hybrid system, delivering a combined 243 bhp through an e-CVT transmission. Those looking for a fully electric alternative can opt for the ES 500e, which uses dual electric motors to generate 333 bhp and all-wheel drive through Lexus' DIRECT4 system.

Mercedes also has a more performance-focused option in the pipeline. The electric AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ uses a tri-motor setup producing 689 bhp and 1,759 Nm, though it has not yet been announced for India.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC+ unveiled in an electric avatar

Range and charging

The Mercedes-Benz CLA leads on outright driving range. Its 85.5 kWh battery in the CLA 250+ offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km, while the CLA 200 delivers up to 542 km.

Charging speeds are another strong point. The CLA 250+ supports DC fast charging of up to 320 kW and can recover up to 400 km of range in 20 minutes using a 240 kW charger. The CLA 200 supports up to 200 kW DC charging and can add up to 320 km in the same period.

The Lexus ES 500e uses a 74.4 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed driving range of around 580 km. Lexus has not announced charging performance figures for the India-spec model. The hybrid ES 350h, meanwhile, eliminates charging altogether by relying on its self-charging hybrid system.

Technology and features

Mercedes has introduced several new technologies with the CLA. It is the first model in India to use the company's MB.OS software platform, backed by NVIDIA chips. The latest MBUX infotainment system integrates ChatGPT4, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini, while Google Maps-based EV route planning is built in. Level 2 ADAS comes as standard, with support for future over-the-air upgrades.

The Lexus ES adopts a more minimalist cabin design centred around a 14-inch touchscreen. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and a Mark Levinson audio system on the higher trim. Safety is handled by Lexus Safety System+, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, pre-collision warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and other ADAS functions.

Also Read : Lexus LFA Concept, Toyota GR GT debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Performance and positioning

The CLA 250+ accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, while the CLA 200 completes the sprint in 7.5 seconds. Both have an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h.

The Lexus ES 500e is quicker, reaching 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds thanks to its dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. Buyers prioritising efficiency over outright performance may instead find the ES 350h's hybrid powertrain more appealing for everyday use.

For buyers focused on long electric range, faster charging and the latest in-car software, the Mercedes-Benz CLA presents a compelling package. The Lexus ES, on the other hand, caters to a broader audience by offering both hybrid and electric powertrains, along with a larger, more comfort-oriented luxury sedan experience.

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