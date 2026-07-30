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Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Carens Jimny
BrandKiaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11.02 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage12.6 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1493 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Carens Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right Side
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
Smartstream G 1.5K15B
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.42 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Bootspace
216 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres40 litres
Length
4540 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
195 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm2590 mm
Height
1708 mm1720 mm
Width
1800 mm1645 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
PlasticNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch7 inch
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
LCD Display-
Voice Command
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,79,16613,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
11,01,90012,31,500
RTO
1,22,1901,27,980
Insurance
54,57638,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,49430,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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