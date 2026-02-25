In 2026 KTM 250 Duke or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 250 Duke engine makes power and torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
250 Duke vs R15 V4 Comparison