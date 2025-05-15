KTM 250 Duke gets more expensive by 5,000

KTM has increased the price on the 250 Duke in India by about ₹5,000. The 2025 KTM 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Interestingly, the quarter-litre streetfighter was available with a ₹20,000 discount from December last year, which was initially available till January 2025, but the offer was extended till the end of April.

The KTM 250 Duke is one of the most popular-selling Dukes in the country, and the price increase seems marginal.

The KTM 250 Duke is one of the most popular-selling Dukes in the country, and also one of the brisk-selling KTMs at large. The bike offers a great balance of everyday practicality without compromising on the fun quotient. It is also more reasonably priced when compared to the more powerful KTM 390 Duke, while sharing the same design language.

The KTM 250 Duke offers a great balance between everyday practicality and the fun-to-ride quotient

KTM 250 Duke Specifications

Powering the 2025 KTM 250 Duke is the 248.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 30.5 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. KTM says the engine is all-new and is not a derivative of the new 390 Duke. The bike is underpinned by a steel trellis frame and gets an offset rear-monoshock and USD front forks, and a curved swingarm.

The 17-inch alloy wheels and brakes are new and lighter than the predecessor. The model gets a larger 15-litre fuel tank, while the seat height is an accommodating 800 mm. The new 250 Duke is a good 8 kg lighter than the older model, making it more nimble and efficient as well.

KTM 250 Duke Features

The 2025 KTM 250 Duke comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter, selectable riding modes, a slipper clutch, and ride-by-wire. There’s a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity that brings turn-by-turn navigation. The bike is offered in four colours - Ebony Black, Black and Blue, Ceramic White, and Electronic Orange. In terms of competition, the streetfighter takes on the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250, Hero Xtreme 250R, and the like.

