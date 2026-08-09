In 2026 BGauss D15 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
D15 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|BGauss
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-