BGauss C12i vs TVS Jupiter 125

C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum
₹75,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 15 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,04,08787,722
Ex-Showroom Price
99,99975,625
RTO
06,050
Insurance
4,0886,047
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2371,885

