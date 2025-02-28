HT Auto
Upcoming two-wheeler launches in March 2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2025, 20:16 PM
  Here are the two-wheeler launches you can expect in India in March this year.
Upcoming Two Wheelers March 2025
From the new Bajaj Chetak 3503 to the much-delayed Royal Enfield Classic 650, there's plenty to look forward to in March 2025
Upcoming Two Wheelers March 2025
From the new Bajaj Chetak 3503 to the much-delayed Royal Enfield Classic 650, there's plenty to look forward to in March 2025

The financial year is coming to a close, and two-wheeler makers are gearing up to introduce some interesting models in the country. From a high-performance supersport to an all-new electric scooter, there are multiple two-wheelers lined up for launch and set to arrive later in the month. Here’s a look at the launches you can expect in March this year.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4
The new Ducati Panigale V4 will get a host of upgrades, including a new fairing, improved ergonomics, revised powertrain, and more
2025 Ducati Panigale V4
The new Ducati Panigale V4 will get a host of upgrades, including a new fairing, improved ergonomics, revised powertrain, and more

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 - March 5

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is all set to arrive in India on March 5. The litre-class supersport is all set to arrive with a host of upgrades, including a revised fairing with improved aerodynamics, improved cooling, and more. Ducati has also made improvements to the ergonomics along with a revised suspension setup. Power will come from an updated 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that’s now Euro5+ compliant and belts out 214 bhp and 120 Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.

Also Read : Hero files design patent for Vida electric dirt bike. Check details

Bajaj Chetak 35
The new Bajaj Chetak will get improvements from the 35 series with a more affordable price tag
Bajaj Chetak 35
The new Bajaj Chetak will get improvements from the 35 series with a more affordable price tag

Bajaj Chetak 3503

Bajaj Auto is expected to introduce the most affordable variant of the Chetak, the ‘3503’, in March. The updated Bajaj Chetak 35 series arrived in December, and while prices were announced for the 3501 and 3502 variants, the entry-level Chetak 3503 is yet to go on sale. We could see a sub- 1 lakh price tag on the electric scooter while packing fewer features. The company could retain the same battery and mechanicals for those looking for a no-nonsense electric scooter. The Bajaj Chetak is one of the top three electric scooters on sale, and a more affordable variant is expected to help catapult sales further.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin
The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be the new flagship motorcycle in the Classic series
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin
The new Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will be the new flagship motorcycle in the Classic series

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin

The Classic 650 made its global debut last year, and while it was originally slated to arrive in January 2025, the model has yet to go on sale in India. Royal Enfield is tight-lipped about the delay in launching the new Classic 650 Twin in India, but we could see the model finally making it to showrooms in March. The RE Classic 650 mimics the styling of the Classic 350 albeit with the underpinnings of the Super Meteor 650, including the 648 cc parallel-twin engine. The new Classic 650 Twin will be positioned between the Shotgun and Super Meteor 650 when it goes on sale.

Hero XPulse 210
Hero will begin deliveries of its latest range of two-wheelers in March via the new Premia dealerships
Hero XPulse 210
Hero will begin deliveries of its latest range of two-wheelers in March via the new Premia dealerships

Hero XPulse 210, Xoom 125, & Xoom 160 Deliveries

Hero MotoCorp unveiled its newest lineup at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and the brand is all set to commence deliveries of its new premium two-wheelers in March. The Hero XPulse 210, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 will hit showrooms next month, and deliveries will begin soon after. Bookings are already open for all three offerings. The Hero XPulse 210 is an off-roader based on an all-new frame and a new, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Meanwhile, the Xoom 125 is a sporty 125 cc scooter riding on 14-inch alloy wheels. Lastly, the Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure scooter and will be the first of its kind in India.

TVS X
TVS X Nacht Fury Concept showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo (Image used only for representational purpose)
TVS X
TVS X Nacht Fury Concept showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo (Image used only for representational purpose)

New TVS Electric Scooter

TVS Motor Company previously promised it plans to bring a new electric scooter to the market in March this year. The company has not revealed any details yet, but this could be an update to the iQube or X electric scooters in its stable. The TVS iQube was updated last year with the top-of-the-line ST variant finally going on sale. The TVS X, meanwhile, finally commenced deliveries in December last year, over a year since its debut. It’ll be interesting to see if TVS surprises us with an all-new offering in March.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2025, 20:16 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Chetak 3503 Bajaj Chetak Hero XPulse 210 Hero Xoom 125 Hero Xoom 160 Hero MotoCorp Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 Panigale V4 Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Classic 650 upcoming two wheeler launches 2025

