Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycles get price reduction of up to 22,000

Royal Enfield has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate reduction across its motorcycle, service, apparel, and accessories portfolio. This move follows the GST Council’s latest reforms and will make the brand’s popular models, especially in the 350cc category, more accessible to riders across India.

350cc Range Gets More Affordable

The 350cc lineup has long been Royal Enfield’s strongest pillar in the mid-size motorcycle market, and the latest price revision is expected to further strengthen its appeal among enthusiasts. Starting September 22, 2025, the updated prices will come into effect across dealerships. For models above 350cc, prices will be revised in line with the new GST rates.

Making Motorcycling Dreams More Accessible

B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. and CEO of Royal Enfield, highlighted that the GST reform would particularly benefit first-time buyers.

“The Government of India’s latest GST reform will not only make motorcycles under 350cc more accessible but will also excite the first-time buyers. Royal Enfield is delighted to announce that we are passing the full GST benefit of the price revision directly to our consumers, opening the world of Royal Enfield to an even larger community of riders," he said.

Govindarajan further emphasized that the 350cc platform remains central to the brand’s identity, offering a blend of heritage, performance, and reliability—qualities that the revised pricing will make more attractive to a wider audience.

A Boost for the Two-Wheeler Market

Royal Enfield’s decision comes at a time when the Indian two-wheeler market is witnessing strong momentum, particularly in the mid-size motorcycle space. By reducing prices and extending the GST benefit across not just motorcycles but also its service, apparel, and accessories business, the company aims to make its ecosystem more accessible to riders.

With the revised pricing, Royal Enfield is positioning itself to not only welcome new customers but also strengthen its long-standing community of enthusiasts who see the brand as a symbol of authentic motorcycling.

What about the rest of the lineup?

Royal Enfield's bread and butter might be the 350 cc motorcycles, but they have an extensive lineup that goes well beyond the 350 cc segment. First up, there is the Scram 440, followed by Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450, which are becoming quite popular. Then comes the 650 cc lineup. It consists of Interceptor, Continental GT, Classic, Shotgun, Super Meteor and the Interceptor Bear. All these motorcycles will be affected by GST so the prices will go up.

