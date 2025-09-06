HT Auto
Jawa Yezdi motorcycles prices slashed by up to 17,000 under new GST rates

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Sept 2025, 17:50 pm
All of the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are powered by either the 293 cc or 334 cc engines, making them eligible for the lower GST rate. Meanwhile, the BSA Gold Star 650 will see a price hike. 

Yezdi Adventure
The Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, and Scrambler are all priced under ₹2 lakh with the latest GST cuts
Yezdi Adventure
The Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, and Scrambler are all priced under ₹2 lakh with the latest GST cuts
Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. (CLPL) has announced that the company will be fully passing on the benefits of the GST rate cuts to customers across the Jawa-Yezdi motorcycle lineup. The Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are now more affordable by up to nearly 17,000, depending on the model, with the complete range priced at under 2 lakh. Notably, prices for the BSA Gold Star 650, also owned by CLPL, will go up under the rationalised GST rates.

All of the Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles are powered by either the 293 cc or 334 cc Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine options, making the models eligible for the 18 per cent GST rate. This has helped the bike maker shave off a decent chunk of the price, making the bikes more accessible. Here’s a look at the model-wise prices.

GST 2.0: Jawa Motorcycle Prices

Jawa MotorcyclesOld PriceNew Price Difference
Jawa 42 172,942 159,431 13,511
Jawa 350 198,950 183,407 15,543
Jawa 42 Bobber 209,500 193,133 16,367
Jawa 42 FJ 210,142 193,725 16,417
Jawa Perak 216,705 199,775 16,930
Yezdi MotorcyclesOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Yezdi Roadster 209,969 193,565 16,404
Yezdi Adventure 214,900 198,111 16,789
Yezdi Scrambler 211,900 195,345 16,555

Speaking about the GST revision, Anupam Thareja, Co-founder - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, “The government’s bold and timely GST reforms will bring a tectonic shift for the greater good, echoing the historic transition from 2-stroke to 4-stroke engines. Classic Legends welcomes the GST rationalisation, especially the reduced rate of 18 percent for under-350cc motorcycles, which covers our 293 cc and 334 cc Jawa and Yezdi performance classics."

“While it raises the tax burden for higher cc motorcycles such as our 652cc BSA Gold Star, we accept it as the hallmark of progressive taxation. The trade-off makes mid-segment bikes accessible to a larger rider community -- a win for India’s motorcycling culture. We thank the Hon’ble Finance Minister for the fresh impetus for demand that will energise the economy amid a slowdown and global tariff wars. Decades ago, our brands faded due to a policy shift; today, policy foresight is helping restore their legendary stature. We will pass on 100% of the GST benefit to our customers. Coinciding with the festive season, we are telling young Indians who aspire to own a true iconic performance motorcycle, your time is now," he added further.

2025 Yezdi Roadster
Classic Legends will also pass on the price benefits in after-sales components to customers under the new GST norms
2025 Yezdi Roadster
Classic Legends will also pass on the price benefits in after-sales components to customers under the new GST norms

Furthermore, Classic Legends has announced that it will also pass on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rationalisation in after-sales components to customers, making the ownership cost more competitive than before. The company offers a 4-year/50,000 km standard warranty across the range, with extended warranty coverage available up to six years, along with one year of roadside assistance.

Under GST 2.0, all motorcycles under 350 cc fall into the 18 per cent tax bracket, down from the previous 28 per cent. Meanwhile, bikes with an engine capacity above 350 cc will be taxed at 40 per cent, up from the previous 31 per cent. While the entry-level bikes and scooters get more accessible, sporty offerings like the BSA Gold Star 650, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the more premium motorcycle range, are set to get a lot more expensive than before.

First Published Date: 06 Sept 2025, 17:49 pm IST
TAGS: Yezdi Roadster Yezdi Adventure Yezdi Scrambler Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Jawa 42 Jawa 350 Jawa Perak Jawa 42 Bobber Jawa 42 FJ 350 Jawa Motorcycles Jawa

