Artists imagine what Royal Enfield motorcycles will look like in 3000 A.D.

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 25, 2025

Have you ever imagined what the Royal Enfield motorcycles of the future would look like? 

Several artists and designers were called upon to do that under the Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling competition Season 4 

Artists and designers were asked to imagine the world in 3000 A.D where motorcycling transcends earthly landscapes to explore galactic terrains

Each rendition offered a unique perspective on the idea of timeless spirit of exploration on two wheels

 Check product page

Participants contributed artworks under 4 categories - Gen AI, Digital Art, Handcrafted, and Comic Art

Aspiring artists participated from Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico

With over 42,000 entries, Art of Motorcycling Season 4 saw a 19% increase in global reach and a 48% increase in participation over last year

The Comic Art winners will get to work will get to collaborate with Royal Enfield on future comic books by the bike maker 

The Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling competition will return this year 
