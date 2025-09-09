TVS Motor to pass on full GST benefits to customers

()In a move that is set to bring cheer to two-wheeler buyers, TVS Motor Company has announced that it will pass on the complete benefit of the revised GST rates to its customers. This decision follows the recent reform by the GST Council, which slashed the tax rate on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 28% to 18%.

The reduction, effective September 22, 2025, is expected to make TVS’s extensive ICE portfolio significantly more affordable, providing customers with noticeable savings at the time of purchase. Importantly, electric vehicles remain unchanged under the concessional 5% GST bracket.

A Landmark Reform for the Auto Industry

Calling the rate rationalisation a “bold and transformative move," KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO of TVS Motor Company, expressed his appreciation for the government’s decision.

“The GST rationalisation will accelerate consumption across society," Radhakrishnan said. “We sincerely thank the Government of India for these progressive reforms. Strengthening the middle class’s spending power is crucial in realising the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Impact on Customers

For everyday buyers, the timing of this reform couldn’t be better, coinciding with the festive season when demand for two-wheelers traditionally peaks. From commuter motorcycles and scooters to performance-oriented offerings, customers will find lower entry points across the brand’s petrol-powered range.

TVS has also committed to an extensive awareness drive to ensure that customers understand the savings available through this change.

TVS recent launches

The brand is preparing for the festive season. In just past one month, the brand has launched the Ntorq 150, Orbiter and new-range of Apache motorcycles.

