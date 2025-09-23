KTM bikes to not get expensive, manufacturer to absorb GST 2.0 impact

KTM has confirmed that it will not increase the ex-showroom prices of its 390cc motorcycles, even after the government’s recent GST revision that raised taxes on bikes above 350cc from 28 per cent to 40 per cent. The move comes at a time when several manufacturers are expected to adjust their prices upwards, but KTM has chosen to absorb the additional cost. This ensures that popular models like the 390 Duke, 390 Adventure , and RC 390 remain at the same price points, providing relief to riders during the festive season.

What does this mean for KTM’s 390cc range?

Models like the KTM 390 Duke, 390 Adventure, and RC 390 will continue to be available at their current prices. By absorbing the additional tax burden, the company has ensured that customers do not face higher costs during the upcoming festive season.

What about KTM motorcycles below 350cc?

For bikes such as the 160 Duke, 200 Duke, and 250 Duke, riders will benefit from the government’s decision to reduce GST on motorcycles under 350cc. KTM has passed on this benefit directly, making these models more accessible.

Why has KTM taken this step?

KTM’s decision reflects its focus on maintaining value for customers in India’s premium motorcycle segment. The brand has built a strong base of enthusiasts drawn to its performance-oriented machines, and this move is seen as a way to strengthen that loyalty.

What does this mean for riders?

For enthusiasts, KTM’s unchanged prices on the 390 range and reduced prices on sub-350cc models make the lineup more attractive than before. Riders looking for performance motorcycles can continue to access KTM’s engineering without facing higher costs.

Manik Nangia, President of KTM’s Probiking Business Unit, said, “KTM has always stood for accessible, performance-driven motorcycling. We love the fact that we have more than half a million customers, who trust us, and spread the enthusiasm for performance motorcycling; they are our true advocates and flag bearers. By keeping ex-showroom prices unchanged on our >390cc range and passing on the benefits of GST reduction on the 160 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, etc, we reaffirm our commitment to motorcycling."

