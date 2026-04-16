Ducati motorbikes to get costlier from June 1

Ducati has announced a price revision for some of its models in India. The updated ex-showroom prices will take effect from June 1, 2026. However, the manufacturer has not yet specified which models and variants are being affected by this change. The new pricing will be effective across the company’s authorised dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

The premium motorcycle maker linked the revision to higher operating costs and wider inflationary pressure. The company is also heading into a busy year, with several new products lined up for India in 2026. Ducati said the move is being made while keeping its place in the premium motorcycle market. The bikemaker informed that the price hike will be 5 per cent over the current ex-showroom costing.

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Upcoming launches

For 2026, Ducati has already started with a fresh product push. The brand entered a new segment in March 2026 with the launch of its Desmo450 MX. This was further followed by the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, which is scheduled to arrive in India in April as a limited collectable model.

More launches are lined up before the end of the year. These include the all-new Monster V2, Hypermotard V2, DesertX V2, and the new Multistrada V4 Rally. Ducati will also bring in Corse Editions of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4.

Also Read : Ducati Desmo450 MX launched in India at ₹17.23 lakh

Limited models and dealer network

One of the rarest arrivals planned for India this year is the Superleggera V4 Centenario. Ducati said all units allocated for the model have already been pre-booked.

Alongside product expansion, Ducati India has also been building its service support. The company recently opened its first Service-Only Workshops in locations such as Goa and Ahmedabad. These facilities are Ducati-authorised and staffed by Ducati-trained technicians, aimed at strengthening after-sales support without adding full 3S outlets.

Commenting on the announcement, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India, said: “Due to an increase in operational costs driven by overall inflation and rising commodity prices, this price correction will be introduced across selected models from the Ducati range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment."

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