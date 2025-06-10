HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch, Nexon, Curvv And Tiago Evs Get Benefits Up To 1 Lakh Till 30 June

Tata Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EVs get benefits up to 1 lakh till 30 June

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2025, 18:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Benefits include green bonuses and exchange offers to clear MY2024 inventory, with select MY2025 units also eligible for limited-time discounts.

Tata Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV
Tata Motors is offering discounts on its electric cars including the Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Tiago EV.
Tata Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV
Tata Motors is offering discounts on its electric cars including the Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Tiago EV.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Tiago EV arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Tata EV is offering discounts on its entire product range, covering the Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV. The offers include a mix of green bonuses and exchange or scrappage benefits, aimed primarily at clearing MY2024 inventory. Select MY2025 units of the Tiago EV and Punch EV also receive limited-time benefits. These discounts are applicable to purchases made throughout June 2025.

Curvv EV: Benefits up to 70,000

The Curvv EV, which entered the midsize electric SUV space earlier this year, is being offered with total benefits of up to 70,000 on MY2024 units. This includes a green bonus of 50,000 and up to 20,000 as an exchange or scrappage incentive. The Curvv EV is priced between 17.49 lakh and 22.24 lakh (both ex-showroom) and comes with two battery pack options, 45 kWh and 55 kWh, offering MIDC-claimed ranges of 430 km and 502 km. A new Dark Edition was added to the lineup in April. The model competes with upcoming electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Creta EV.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
BatteryCapacity Icon24 kWh Range Icon315 km
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Leapmotor T03 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Leapmotor T03
Range Icon280 km
₹ 8 - 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Motors to invest up to 35,000 crore in PV business in 5 years; focus on new models and cleaner powertrain tech

Nexon EV: Benefits up to 40,000

Tata’s best-selling EV, the Nexon EV, features relatively lower benefits for June. MY2024 variants come with a maximum discount of 40,000, split equally between green bonus and exchange offers. The Nexon EV is available with two battery options including a 30 kWh pack with a range of 275 km and a 45 kWh pack offering 489 km (MIDC). Prices range from 12.49 lakh to 17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom). Earlier this year, the larger battery variants received a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. The Nexon EV rivals models like the MG Windsor and Mahindra XUV400.

Tiago EV: Benefits up to 1 lakh

Among all the models, the Tiago EV sees the steepest discounts. On the MY2024 stock, benefits start at 55,000 for the base XE variant and go up to 70,000 for higher-end versions like the XZ+ and XZ+ Tech Lux ACFC (7.2kW). The mid-level XT LR variant receives the highest discount of up to 1 lakh. For the newer MY2025 units, all variants are eligible for flat discounts of 40,000. The Tiago EV is positioned as Tata’s entry-level electric car, priced between 7.99 lakh and 11.14 lakh (both ex-showroom) and offers two battery options with 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh capacities and MIDC-claimed ranges of 221 km and 275 km.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV: A showcase of Tata Motors’ global tech ties and EV ecosystem vision

Punch EV: Benefits up to 90,000

Discounts on the Punch EV also vary by variant and model year. MY2024 Long Range ACFC variants can get benefits up to 90,000. Entry-level Smart and Smart+ trims are available with 45,000 in benefits, while other variants get up to 70,000 off. Discounts on MY2025 units are lower, capped at 40,000 for all variants. Priced between 9.99 lakh and 14.44 lakh (both ex-showroom), the Punch EV features two battery pack options, 25 kWh and 35 kWh and two charger options, 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. It competes with the Citroën eC3 in the compact EV space.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 10 Jun 2025, 18:00 PM IST
TAGS: tata tata motors punch ev nexon ev curvv ev tiago ev Tata punch ev Tata nexon ev Tata curvv ev Tata tiago ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.