In pics: Car sales in India slump in June, SUVs contonue to buck the trend

Maruti Suzuki registered its weakest domestic monthly sales in more than 18 months. The OEM that has the largest pool of small cars saw a 13 per cent YoY drop in wholesale volumes in June 2025, down to 118,906 units compared to 137,160 units sold in June last year. Small cars like Alto K10 and S-Presso saw sales plummet to 6,414 units from 9,395 units. On the other hand, sales of compact models like Baleno, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Ignis, and Dzire declined to 54,177 units from 64,049 units. Sales of the brand's utility vehicles, including Grand Vitara, Brezza, and Jimny, dropped to 47,947 units from 52,373 units, despite high demand for SUVs.