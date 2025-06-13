The Suzuki GSX-8R is a great middleweight sports bike to consider at ₹9.25 lakh
Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine, it makes 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm of torque
The Triumph Daytona 660 is a well-rounded supersport, priced at ₹9.72 lakh
Its 660 cc liquid-cooled inline, three-cylinder motor delivers 94 bhp and 69 Nm of torque
The 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet was recently launched in India at ₹8.59 lakh
The streetfighter makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque with a 755 cc parallel-twin engine
The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a middleweight adventure tourer for ₹7.93 lakh
The blacked-out 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is listed at ₹9.97 lakh in India
Its 803 cc air/oil-cooled L-Twin engine makes 73 bhp and 65 Nm of torque