Looking for sub-10 lakh middleweight bikes in India? These five may fit the bill

Published Jun 13, 2025

The Suzuki GSX-8R is a great middleweight sports bike to consider at 9.25 lakh

Powered by a 776 cc parallel-twin engine, it makes 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm of torque

The Triumph Daytona 660 is a well-rounded supersport, priced at 9.72 lakh

 Its 660 cc liquid-cooled inline, three-cylinder motor delivers 94 bhp and 69 Nm of torque

The 2025 Honda CB750 Hornet was recently launched in India at 8.59 lakh

The streetfighter makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque with a 755 cc parallel-twin engine

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a middleweight adventure tourer for 7.93 lakh

The blacked-out 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is listed at 9.97 lakh in India

Its 803 cc air/oil-cooled L-Twin engine makes 73 bhp and 65 Nm of torque 
