Hyundai Creta, i20 & Venue get costlier with new year price hike

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a price revision across its portfolio on Wednesday, December 31st. The carmaker announced a weighted-average price increase of 0.6 per cent across its entire model lineup, effective January 1, 2026. Hyundai attributed the hike to rising input costs, particularly higher prices of precious metals and commodities. The decision affects the company’s entire model range, from entry-level hatchbacks to premium electric vehicles.

In a regulatory filing, HMIL said the increase will be applied across models as part of a broader effort to offset cost pressures. “While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, it is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase," the automaker stated.

Why are buyers taking the brunt?

Hyundai said it has made efforts to absorb part of the cost escalation through internal efficiencies, but persistent pressure on raw material prices has necessitated a marginal pass-through to customers.

Hyundai’s decision comes after similar announcements from other automakers before the new year. Renault India has announced that it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its range, while Mercedes-Benz India plans to raise prices by a similar amount. Additionally, JSW MG Motor India and Nissan India have signalled price hikes of approximately 2–3 per cent starting in January, due to higher input and logistics expenses.

Hyundai India's lineup

Hyundai’s current lineup in India includes popular models such as the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Tucson and the IONIQ 5 electric SUV. Prices for Hyundai vehicles presently range from ₹5.47 lakh to over ₹47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recently, the Korean carmaker also announced a significant milestone for its SUV, the Creta, having sold over 2 lakh units in 2025. This figure is the highest ever annual sales for Hyundai in India.

