HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Rsv4 X Gp Sold Out Globally Within 14 Days

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP sold out globally within 14 days

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2025, 15:54 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • Aprilia’s limited-edition RSV4 X-GP, celebrating ten years of MotoGP racing, sold all 30 units in just 14 days.

Aprilia RSV4 X-GP Soldout
Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
Aprilia RSV4 X-GP Soldout
Aprilia's Moto-GP inspired motorcycle, the RSV4 GP is now out of stock.
View Personalised Offers on
Aprilia RSV4 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Aprilia’s latest track-exclusive superbike, the RSV4 X-GP, has achieved instant global success, selling out all 30 units in just 14 days. The limited-edition motorcycle, produced by Aprilia’s Noale Racing Department, marks the 10th anniversary of the brand’s RS-GP debut in MotoGP.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Unveiled during the Catalunya Grand Prix, the RSV4 X-GP immediately captivated collectors and performance enthusiasts worldwide. Buyers from Europe, the UAE, Australia, Malaysia, and the United States quickly snapped up every available unit. According to Aprilia, booking requests far exceeded the production run within the first weekend of its reveal in Barcelona.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 31.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 29.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cbr1000rr-r Sp (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP
Engine Icon999.9 cc
₹ 31.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon18.2 kmpl
₹ 27.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Z H2 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Z H2
Engine Icon998.0 cc Mileage Icon12.0 kmpl
₹ 23.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e launched with MotoGP colours at 1.23 lakh

This overwhelming response highlights the growing international recognition of the ‘X’ brand, which has built a reputation for combining exclusivity with cutting-edge racing technology.

“The RSV4 X-GP redefines what a factory-derived motorcycle can be," Aprilia stated, emphasising its commitment to pushing the limits of innovation and performance.

Designed to celebrate MotoGP heritage

The RSV4 X-GP was created as a tribute to a decade of Aprilia’s MotoGP presence, drawing direct inspiration from the RS-GP prototype. It carries the official MotoGP team livery and incorporates aerodynamic solutions usually reserved for racing machines, such as leg and tail wings for improved downforce and stability.

Related watch: Here is what the Aprilia RS 457 sounds like

Technical highlights

Under the fairing, the RSV4 X-GP is powered by a 999 cc V4 engine tuned to deliver a staggering 238 bhp, making it the most powerful RSV4 ever built. The motorcycle weighs just 165 kg, resulting in an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.44 bhp/kg, which translates to lightning-fast acceleration and unmatched agility on track.

A structural carbon fibre seat support replaces traditional metal subframes, contributing to reduced weight while improving rigidity. This combination ensures better handling, especially at racing speeds. The inclusion of MotoGP-style aerodynamic components like leg and tail wings, a first for any factory-derived motorcycle, further boosts downforce and precision during cornering.

Below is a look at the specifications of the RSV4 X-GP:

SpecificationDetail
Engine Output238 bhp
Weight165 kg
Power-to-Weight Ratio1.44 bhp/kg
Special FeaturesLeg and tail wings, structural carbon seat support
Production Units30 (limited edition)
PurposeTrack-only
Launch VenueCatalunya Grand Prix, Spain

The RSV4 X-GP is also the first factory-derived motorcycle in the world to use leg and tail wings, a feature drawn directly from Aprilia’s MotoGP racer. Additionally, the structural carbon seat support reduces overall weight while enhancing rigidity and control, contributing to an unprecedented riding experience.

A milestone for the ‘X’ brand

Since the debut of the first RSV4 X in 2019, Aprilia’s “X" brand has consistently set new standards in the world of factory-derivative motorcycles. The rapid sell-out of the RSV4 X-GP reinforces Aprilia’s stature as a leader in the global high-performance motorcycle segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2025, 15:54 pm IST
TAGS: aprilia rsv4 aprilia rsv4

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.