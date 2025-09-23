Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e launched with MotoGP colours at 1.23 lakh

HT Auto
Taking cues from the MotoGP machine, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e gets a matte black paint scheme, enhanced by red and purple graphics identical to the MotoGP-spec Aprilia RS-GP.

Aprilia SR GP Replica
The Aprilia SR GP Replica gets the Aprilia logo running diagonally across the side, while there are lalso team sponsor logos for a more authentic look
Aprilia SR GP Replica
Aprilia SR-GP Replica: MotoGP-inspired livery

Taking cues from the MotoGP machine, the Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 hp-e gets a matte black paint scheme, enhanced by red and purple graphics identical to the race-spec Aprilia RS-GP. The Aprilia logo runs diagonally across the side and central tunnel, while there are Aprilia Racing team sponsor logos for a more authentic look. Completing the appearance are the black painted alloy wheels with contrast red detailing on the front wheel.

Also Read : Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160

Aprilia SR GP Replica
There are no mechanical changes to the Aprilia SR GP Replica, which gets the same 175 cc engine with 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm of peak torque
Aprilia SR GP Replica
There are no mechanical changes to the Aprilia SR GP Replica, which gets the same 175 cc engine with 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm of peak torque

Aprilia SR-GP Replica: Specifications

The rest of the scooter remains the same with an active riding position and a wide handlebar, while riding on 14-inch alloy wheels. Power comes from the new 175 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 13.08 bhp and 14.14 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The SR 175 is one of the largest displacement single-cylinder engines available on a scooter, aimed to offer responsive performance.

Bookings, test rides, and deliveries for the new Aprilia SR-GP Replica have commenced across the country. The new offering competes against a host of high-displacement scooters, including the Yamaha Aerox 155, TVS NTor 150, and Hero Xoom 160.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 19:11 pm IST
