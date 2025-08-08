2025 Yezdi Roadster teased ahead of August 12 launch: Here's what you can expect

Yezdi Motorcycles has recently dropped new teasers across its social media channels, alluding to the upcoming launch of the updated Roadster. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is scheduled to be launched in India on August 12, 2025, and it is expected to carry comprehensive updates to the design, build, and engine. While the teasers do not confirm much, they reveal the redesigned LED units of the new model. The Classic Legends-owned brand is also expected to bring similar updates to the Scrambler , which may launch on the same day.

This is expected to be the biggest update to the Yezdi Roadster since it was first launched in 2022 and will carry changes such as the new LED headlamp, taillights and indicators, alongside a fresh colour palette. Similar to recent updates across the broader Jawa and Yezdi range, the new model will see an enhancement in build quality. Improvements that were made on the Jawa 300 and the new Yezdi Adventure are expected to translate to the Roadster as well.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: A new bobber variant?

The spy shots that have emerged so far suggest the 2025 Roadster will be made available in two variants. One retains the traditional cruiser format while the other is expected to be a new bobber version of the motorcycle. This variant will sport a single-seat perched atop a chopped rear fender and is expected to be positioned as an alternative to the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Perak. The Roadster will, however, retain the classic twin-exhaust setup that has become characteristic of all models under the Classic Legends banner.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Expected powertrain

The new Yezdi Roadster will be powered by the updated 334 cc Alpha 2 engine that underpins the new Adventure

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is expected to be powered by the updated Alpha 2 engine that currently drives the new Adventure. This 334 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, putting out 29.6 bhp of maximum power and 29.9 Nm of peak torque. The Roadster is expected to push similar figures but will likely have its motor retuned to suit its laid-back cruiser characteristics.

On the hardware front, expect the new Roadster to come with telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance will come from dual discs at the front and a single rear unit.

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Expected price

The current-gen Yezdi Roadster is priced from ₹2.10 lakh and goes as high as ₹2.19 lakh (both ex-showroom). The updated model is expected to carry a slight premium, given the extent of the changes. It will be pitted against rivals such as the Honda CB350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and Triumph Speed 400.

