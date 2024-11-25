Thinking of 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Here are some alternatives worth considering
- The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 160cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine that generates 17.30 bhp of power and 14.73 Nm of torque.
The sports commuter motorcycles segment in India have become quite popular in recent times. These motorcycles suit people who are upgrading from 100 cc or 125 cc but they don't want a regular commuter. Instead, they want something that has some fun and character. Here comes the TVS Apache RTR 160 which was one of the first motorcycles to enter this segment.
TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced back in 2006 as the rival to the Bajaj Pulsar, and was recently updated with few new features. The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 160 is priced between ₹1.24 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The motorcycle is offered in four variants - Single Disc ABS, Dual Disc ABS, Dual Channel ABS and Dual Disc ABS with USD forks. There are few special editions as well which are priced in between. Powering the motorcycle is the same engine as before, a 159.7cc air-cooled two-valve single-cylinder engine. It puts out 17.30 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque in Sport riding mode whereas in Urban and Rain modes, the power and torque output falls to 13 bhp and 12.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. If you are considering buying the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 then here are five other motorcycles that you might want to consider first.
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160 sits above the Pulsar N150 in the manufacturer's lineup. It is priced between ₹1.22 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh, depending on the variant that the customer opts for. The motorcycle comes with a t 164.82cc air-/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 15.8 bhp and 14.65 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
Hero Xtreme 160R
The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the latest entrants into the 160 cc segment. It is priced at ₹1.11 lakh ex-showroom for the single-disc variant. The 163 cc air-cooled engine produces 14.8 bhp and 14 Nm. The motorcycle comes with single-channel ABS, a first-in-segment drag race timer, a digital instrument cluster and a wide rear tyre.
Honda SP160
The Honda SP160 is the elder sibling of the SP125. It is powered by a 162.71 cc engine that puts out 13.27 bhp and 14.58 Nm. When compared to other 160 cc motorcycles, the SP160 does look a bit understated. So, it might be a choice for people who are not looking to turn too many heads on the road.
Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3
The Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3 is one of the oldest rivals to the TVS Apache RTR 160. The prices for the Yamaha FZ-S Fi V3 starts at ₹1.22 lakh ex-showroom. When the motorcycle was first launched, it was positioned as a sporty motorcycle however, with time that reputation is now gone. It now uses a 149 cc air-cooled engine that produces 12 bhp and 13.3 Nm which are lower than the FZ16 that was first introduced back in 2008.
Bajaj Pulsar N150
Another Bajaj motorcycle that a person can consider is the Pulsar N150, if he or she wants a 150 cc motorcycle instead of a 160 cc one. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N150 starts at ₹1.25 lakh ex-showroom. The engine puts out 14 bhp and 13.5 Nm, while the gearbox is the same 5-speed unit. The motorcycle was updated with a new digital instrument cluster that features Bluetooth connectivity which is also available on other Pulsar models.
