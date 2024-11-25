Thinking of 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Here are some alternatives worth considering

The sports commuter motorcycles segment in India have become quite popular in recent times. These motorcycles suit people who are upgrading from 100 cc or 125 cc but they don't want a regular commuter. Instead, they want something that has some fun and character. Here comes the TVS Apache RTR 160 which was one of the first motorcycles to enter this segment.

TVS Apache RTR 160 was first introduced back in 2006 as the rival to the Bajaj Pulsar, and was recently updated with few new features. The latest iteration of the Apache RTR 160 is priced between ₹1.24 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The motorcycle is offered in four variants - Single Disc ABS, Dual Disc ABS, Dual Channel ABS and Dual Disc ABS with USD forks. There are few special editions as well which are priced in between. Powering the motorcycle is the same engine as before, a 159.7cc air-cooled two-valve single-cylinder engine. It puts out 17.30 bhp and 14.73 Nm of torque in Sport riding mode whereas in Urban and Rain modes, the power and torque output falls to 13 bhp and 12.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. If you are considering buying the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 then here are five other motorcycles that you might want to consider first.